Lorraine Shadle


1932 - 2020
Lorraine Shadle Obituary
Lorraine Shadle, 87, of Hegins, passed away peacefully on March 16.

Lorraine was born Sept. 3, 1932, in Valley View, to the late Mark and Margaret (Scheib) Deiter.

Lorraine lived a long full life. After graduating from the former Hegins Township High School, Lorraine attended Harrisburg Secretary and Business School. Upon graduation, she was employed by George R. Lynn Construction Company, and then several companies in the Pottsville area. After her marriage to Jim in 1952, she raised their three children, and helped with the family farm along with several businesses that they operated. She later began working outside the home again for some local companies, retiring from Benner Accounting in 1987.

Lorraine and Jim enjoyed retirement and literally travelled the world, enjoying every destination immensely. They enjoyed family get togethers, holidays, and the ever-present card games. She was an active member of the Hegins Rotary Club, as well as the Hegins EMT and Ambulance Association.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James Shadle; daughter, Dianne Wagner; son, Daniel Shadle; and sister, Nancy Otto.

Lorraine is survived by her son, James, and daughter-in-law, Cindy, of New Cumberland; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; friends.

She was a faithful member of the United Church of Christ, Fountain.

On behalf of Lorraine's wishes, the funeral will be private and at the family's discretion. Memorial contributions can be made to her church, 1393 E. Main St., Hegins, PA 17938. To leave online condolences, visit Buffingtonreed.com. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
