"Though she be but little, she is fierce."
Many hearts were broken Friday, Dec. 6, as Lorrie Christine Cunningham Botella, 42, and her beloved companion, Thor, left this world due to the injuries they suffered as a result of a fire at her home in Pottsville.
Lorrie was born and raised in Pottsville. Her sparkle began on Dec. 15, 1976, when she was born to James and Katherine Tray Cunningham, Pottsville. From that day forward, she would forever be her Daddy's little girl. She had an amazing zest for life and was loved by everyone who met her. Despite being diagnosed with juvenile arthritis as a child, she never allowed anything to stand in her way.
After graduating from Nativity BVM High School, Pottsville, in 1994, she continued her education at Penn State University and double majored in criminal justice and child psychology. She worked as a TSS worker with children at different local school districts, including Pottsville Area. She was also a member of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Pottsville.
Although she loved her family and friends, Lorrie loved nothing more than rescuing and fostering dogs. She was passionate in Back in Black Rescue Inc., an animal rescue that aids in the homing of black dogs. Her dogs, Thor and Dexter, were like her children. She would often be found making homemade treats for them or dressing them for the holidays.
Her family and friends would often comment on her "eye" for decorating, especially during the Christmas season, which was her favorite time of year. When she wasn't decorating or spending time with her dogs, she could be found enjoying Marvel Action Movies, cheering on the Eagles, watching the original "Superman" movie with her superhero (her dad) or enjoying a good book.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Anna and James Cunningham, and maternal grandparents, Kathleen and Eugene Tray.
Lorrie Christine will forever be missed by her parents, James and Kathy, Pottsville; spouse, Bryan P., Pottsville; brothers, James Michael and Michael Eugene, Pottsville; uncle, Gene Tray Sr., Auburn; aunt, Christine Tray and uncle, Bill Mower, Pottsville; cousin, Gene Tray Jr., Philadelphia; her pride and joy, nephew Aiden, Pottsville; along with countless friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Pottsville, with the Rev. David Loeper officiating. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday at the church. Interment will be held on the grounds of Queen of the Universe Cemetery. Schlitzer Allen Pugh F.H., 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, has been entrusted with arrangements. The family strongly requests donations be made to Hillside SPCA, Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA and Back in Black Rescue Inc. in memory of Lorrie and Thor. Please visit schlitz-erallenpugh.com to share a memory for Lorrie's family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 9, 2019