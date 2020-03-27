|
Lottie M. Draugelis, 88, of Girardville, passed away Tuesday, March 24, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born in Shamokin, Oct. 28, 1931, she was a daughter of the late John and Lottie Valence Seedor.
She attended Shamokin High School and was employed as a sewing machine operator at area factories until her retirement. Lottie was a member of the former St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Girardville, now the St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Ashland. She was a member of International Ladies Garment Workers Union; Precious Blood Auxiliary, Watertown, N.Y.; and the St. Pauline Rosary Group, Kulpmont.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Blasé J. Draugelis, passing in Aug. 2011; a son-in-law, Rick Miller, in 2017; brothers, Joseph, Ferdinand and John Seedor.
Survivors are daughter, Mary Miller, of Girardville; son, Joseph Draugelis and his wife, Renee, of East Cameron Township; sister, Veronica Bonjo, of Spring City; sister, Rosemarie, wife of Charles Wayne, of Shamokin; brother, Daniel Seedor and his wife, Theodora, of Sunbury; grandchildren, Denise Turkavage, Brandon Draugelis and Paul Turkavage.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Charles Borromeo Worship Center, Girardville, for immediate family only. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. Edward B. Connolly, pastor emeritus, with the Rev. Brian M. Miller and the Rev. Francis Irooot as concelebrants. Private burial will take place in St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. Memorials may be made to St. Pauline Foundation, Attn: Camp Pauline Diabetic Fund, P.O. Box 115, Kulpmont, PA 17834. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com for live streaming of the Mass. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 27, 2020