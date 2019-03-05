Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis E. Swatski. View Sign

Louis E. Swatski, 74, of 2300 Spruce St., Ashland, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by his loving family.



Louis was born and raised in Kulpmont on Oct. 21, 1944. He was a son of Anthony and Anna Zarlinski Swatski.



Louis started his first job at age 8 delivering newspapers. When he turned 16, he started his career at Acme Markets while attending Mount Carmel Catholic High School, from which he graduate in 1962.



While working at the Mount Carmel Acme, he met his sweetheart, Ruth Ann Lindner, whom he married on Sept. 2, 1967, at St. Casimir's Church in Kulpmont.



Louis and Ruth lived briefly in Harrisburg before returning to Mount Carmel. In his 20s, Louis attended McCann School of Business and served in the Army Reserves for 10 years as a Specialty 5. During that time, he also became a store supervisor for Acme Markets, where he proudly worked for his entire career. Louis enjoyed greeting customers at the store and becoming involved in the community.



He was a member of Divine Redeemer Church, American Legion, Ashland ELKS, American Hose Company No. 1 of Ashland, Knights of Columbus Third Degree Mount Carmel, and he served as vice president of the Ashland Borough Council for several years, president of the Ashland Kiwanis Club and chairman of the Schuylkill County Republican Committee. He was passionate about improving local parks so that kids had a safe place to play.



Louis loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with friends, neighbors and his faithful dog, Jake. Louis could be found having breakfast each day with his friends at local restaurants discussing the latest political news, sports and NASCAR racing. He was extremely proud of his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.



Louis was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Anthony Swatski.



Louis is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann; daughter, Michelle and her husband, Eric Ober, of Ellicott City, Md., and daughter, Susan and her husband, Scott Lebson, of Pennington, N.J.; four grandchildren, Jared Ober, Olivia Ober, Matthew Lebson and Luke Lebson; sister, Mary Ann Yocum, of Bloomsburg; a sister-in-law, Marie Swatski, of Ohio; a niece and cousins.



Viewing will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, with Rosary at 7:45 p.m. and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel. Protestant communion will be held from 9 to 9:15 a.m. with the Rev. Dana Biel on Thursday and Catholic Transferal Prayers will commence at 10 a.m. with Father Ryan Fischer at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, in Divine Redeemer Church, 300 W. Third St., Mount Carmel, with Father Ryan Fischer officiating. Entombment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to , Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. To send condolences to the family, please visit



