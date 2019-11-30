Home

Louis F. Mirocke Obituary
Louis F. Mirocke, 81, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Shenandoah Senior Living Community.

Born in Shenandoah, Jan. 25, 1938, he was a son of the late August and Mary "Grodecki" Mirocke.

Lou was a veteran of the Army. He worked as a custodian for Shenandoah Valley High School for many years. He was an avid fan of Shenandoah Valley Blue Devils, Penn State, Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies. He was a member of Hookies Fire Company, Shenandoah, and the former AMVETS.

Besides his parents, Lou was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Mirocke and his wife, Dee; a sister-in-law, Sharon Mirocke; a brother-in-law, John "Jack" Buchinsky.

Surviving are one brother, Greg Mirocke, of Shenandoah; a sister, Madeline Buchinsky, of Shenandoah; nieces; nephews and cousins.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Scripture services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home by Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lou's memory may be made to Shenandoah Area Free Public Library, 25 W. Washington St., Shenandoah, PA 17976. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc. is handling the arrangements. Visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
