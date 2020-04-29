|
Louis G. Stolz, 84, of Pottsville, died Monday at Providence Place, Pottsville.
He was born Aug. 2, 1934, in San Antonio, Texas, a son of the late Lt. Col. Frank C. and Dora Bazan Stolz.
He was a graduate of Suitland High School, Suitland, Md., and Penn State University with a degree in hotel administration.
He was employed by the New York Hilton Hotel, New York City, prior to retiring.
Louis was of the Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by a brother, George Stolz.
Surviving are a brother, Frank Stolz, of Pflugerville, Texas; a sister, Joyce Buckley and her husband, Peter, of Pottsville; five nieces, Tegan Leonard and Tara Wheeler, Cali Buckley, Keisha Burgess and Erika Moe.
Services of remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Louis's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 29, 2020