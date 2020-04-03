|
|
Louis J. D'Ambrosio, 85, of Pine Grove, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.
Born June 3, 1934, in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Yolanda D'Ambrosio and Pompeii Iacovello.
He resided at St. Frances Home for boys until his 18th birthday.
He danced his way from Steele Pier, Atlantic City, N.J., to Dick Clark's American Bandstand, Philadelphia. He made his way bartending in Margate, N.J., and was a member of a group called the Beetles, a local group in N.J.
Louis was drafted into the Korean War and then enlisted for an additional two years during the conflict.
He worked for Frankford Arsenal in the Frankford section of Philadelphia until closing. He then transitioned to Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, where he worked for 32 years as a plumber and pipe fitter, servicing battleships and aircraft carriers. At the closing of the base, he worked for American Red Cross, Philadelphia, transporting blood products as well as volunteers to and from blood donation sites. He then began a 17-year career with Walmart at Franklin Mills in Philadelphia and retired from the Saint Clair location. He also worked several part-time jobs, including driving for Pizza Hut, Papa John's and Old English Style Pizza Shops, Philadelphia.
Louis was commander of American Legion Post 211 on Levick St., Philadelphia. After the post closed, he gave all members in current standing life memberships to American Legion. He then became a member of Post 366, Philadelphia, until he transferred to the Pine Grove American Legion, where he moved to be close to his grandsons.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Marcia Strobel D'Ambrosio, two daughters, Phyllis D'Ambrosio-Kull and husband, Matthew, and Susan D'Ambrosio, two grandsons, Dennis and Sebastian Kull, a brother-in-law, David Strobel, all of Pine Grove.
Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. All services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would politely ask for contributions in his memory to be made for the continuing care of Susan and David, both whom are intellectually disabled and were dependent on Louis. Contributions may be sent to Phyllis D'Ambrosio-Kull, 36 Hallton Hill Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 3, 2020