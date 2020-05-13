|
Louis M. DePauli, 67, of Saint Clair, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 15, 1952, on Dieners Hill, Pottsville. Louis was a son of the late Louis A. DePauli and Anna (Katchur) DePauli.
He was a member of Saint Clair Wade United Methodist Church, Saint Clair, and was on the church council. He was a 1970 graduate of Saint Clair High School. He attended Kutztown State College.
Louis was a member of Independent Hunting Club and a member of Saint Clair Fish and Game Association. He worked as a driver trainer at Airgas, Schuylkill Haven.
Louis is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Culbert) DePauli, to whom he was married for 40 years. He is also survived by a son, Kyle DePauli, husband of Heather, of Minersville; a daughter, Natalie Cartwright, wife of Joseph, of Auburn; a brother, Kenneth DePauli, of Dieners Hill, Pottsville; a brother, Gary DePauli, husband of Diana, of Port Carbon; a grandson, Jack Snow, of Auburn; nieces and nephews.
Private calling hours with a religious service will be held Thursday, May 14, at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, according to COVID-19 guidelines, with the Rev. Jack Murray officiating. A private interment will be held in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Saint Clair. Relatives and friends are invited to honor Louis by driving past the entrance to the cemetery at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday to pay their last respects. Again, COVID-19 guidelines will be in place, if you would like to pause briefly to give your name and receive a prayer card. The family would appreciate contributions to Saint Clair Wade United Methodist Church, 23 N. Front St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 13, 2020