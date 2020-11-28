Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Louise A. Chicora

Louise A. Chicora, 77, of Branchdale, Reilly Township, passed away on Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown.

Born on September 24, 1943 in Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late James and Catherine Eisenhour Lengle. She attended Lebanon Catholic High School and was a 1979 graduate of Harrisburg Area Community College where she earned her Nursing degree. She enjoyed a long career as a registered nurse at the Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, where she mentored numerous staff members and encouraged their career advancement. She also received the Florence Nightingale Award for excellence in Nursing. Recently, she worked as a staff nurse in the clinic at Penn National Race Course, Grantville.

She was a member of Jonestown Bible Church, Jonestown, where she was active with the Joy Fellowship. She was a longtime poll worker for the Reilly Township precinct and was a member of the Branchdale Ladies' Booster Club. She was also a volunteer with RSVP, Pottsville, and belonged to the Alumni Association of Harrisburg Area Community College.

Preceding her in death were three siblings, Robert Lengle, James Lengle and Sister Catherine Lengle, SSJ.

Louise is survived by her husband of 30 years, William Chicora; four children, Susan Hemperly (spouse, Gary), Lebanon; Joseph Marko (spouse, Sue), New Hampshire; David Chicora, Minersville, and Annette Brilla, Forestville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Allen Lengle (spouse, Pam), Lebanon and Philip Lengle (spouse, Nancy), Lebanon; her sister-in-law, Mary Margaret Lengle, Wilmington, Delaware; nieces and nephews.

The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville, on Saturday, December 5, from 8:30 a.m. with local services at 9:30 a.m. Further services will be at Jonestown Bible Church at 11:30 a.m. The family prefers donations to . Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
