Louise A. Heffner, 71, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday in her residence.
Born in Lancaster, on January 13, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Ambearle R. Whitehead.
She was a 1965 graduate of Pottsville High School.
Through the years, Louise was employed by the Town & Country Store for five years; after that she was a bus driver for Child Development for two years; and then she became the secretary for Christ Evangelical Congregational Church and Anchor Christian Fellowship for approximately 21 years. She completed her working years at Liberty Savings Bank, where she was a teller for seven years.
Louise most enjoyed spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren. Her favorite pastimes were stitchery and shopping.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary John, and a brother, George M. Bruen.
Louise is survived by her husband, John E. Heffner, to whom she was married 49 years; daughter, Kelly A. Heffner, of Pottsville; stepson, Daniel, husband of Tammy Heffner, of Hegins; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces; and grand-nieces and -nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, with David Wood officiating. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. The family requests contributions in Louise's memory be sent to: Alzheimer's Foundation, 3544 N. Progress Ave. Ste. 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9638 or , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-0230
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 13, 2019