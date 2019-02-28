Louise A. Heffner, 71, of Pottsville, passed away Feb. 10 in her residence.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. A visitation with the family will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-0230
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 28, 2019