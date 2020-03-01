|
Louise A. Jacoby, 73, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, with a viewing from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Summer Hill, Auburn. Interment will follow at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Extend condolences by visiting www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 1, 2020