Louise C. Cromis, 82, of Pottsville, passed away Saturday, June 1, at her residence.



Born in Philadelphia, July 28, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Stella M. Reed Erwin.



She was the widow of Dean F. Cromis, who passed away June 2, 2006.



Louise was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, Wyncote.



She was of the Catholic faith.



Louise was formerly employed as an operator for Bell Telephone Co.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen A. Leary.



Louise is survived by a daughter, Denise Stevenosky and husband, David, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; a son, Dean Scott Cromis and wife, Edith, Pottsville; grandchildren, Tara Cromis, Lauren and David Stevenosky, and Sean and Shannon Leary; great-grandchildren, Tessa and Taya Stevenosky, Ella Cromis, Nyla, and Caine Faust; great-great-grandsons, Grayson and Jamison Webber; two brothers, Thomas Erwin and wife, Marian, and Richard Erwin and wife, Sue; her beloved dogs, Jack and Bella.



A Celebration of Life memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be privately held. At the family's request, memorial donations in Louise's memory may be sent to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.



