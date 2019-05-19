Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise D. Teter RN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Barnesville, Sept. 12, 1945, she was a daughter of Russell C. and Helen J. Bankes Teter.



She was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School, Class of 1963, and The Pottsville Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1966. She received a bachelor's degree from Bloomsburg State College and was a member of Trinity Church, Tamaqua.



After receiving her RN, she was employed at Pottsville Hospital as a staff nurse. She moved to Indianapolis in 1975. She retired from The Indiana State School of Deaf.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Allen D. Teter.



She is survived by a brother, Russell C. Teter Jr., of Laurytown, Weatherly; a sister, Helene Emerick, of New Jersey; two aunts; a nephew; three nieces; four grand-nephews; four grand-nieces; cousins.



Disposition took place in Indiana. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Contributions may be offered in memory of Louise to Trinity Church Endowment Fund, 22 Lafayette St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Local arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven, PA 18661. Russell C. Teter Jr., supervisor.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Louise D. Teter, 73, of Indianapolis, Ind., died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Indianapolis, following surgery.Born in Barnesville, Sept. 12, 1945, she was a daughter of Russell C. and Helen J. Bankes Teter.She was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School, Class of 1963, and The Pottsville Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1966. She received a bachelor's degree from Bloomsburg State College and was a member of Trinity Church, Tamaqua.After receiving her RN, she was employed at Pottsville Hospital as a staff nurse. She moved to Indianapolis in 1975. She retired from The Indiana State School of Deaf.She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Allen D. Teter.She is survived by a brother, Russell C. Teter Jr., of Laurytown, Weatherly; a sister, Helene Emerick, of New Jersey; two aunts; a nephew; three nieces; four grand-nephews; four grand-nieces; cousins.Disposition took place in Indiana. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Contributions may be offered in memory of Louise to Trinity Church Endowment Fund, 22 Lafayette St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Local arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven, PA 18661. Russell C. Teter Jr., supervisor.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close