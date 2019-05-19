Louise D. Teter, 73, of Indianapolis, Ind., died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Indianapolis, following surgery.
Born in Barnesville, Sept. 12, 1945, she was a daughter of Russell C. and Helen J. Bankes Teter.
She was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School, Class of 1963, and The Pottsville Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1966. She received a bachelor's degree from Bloomsburg State College and was a member of Trinity Church, Tamaqua.
After receiving her RN, she was employed at Pottsville Hospital as a staff nurse. She moved to Indianapolis in 1975. She retired from The Indiana State School of Deaf.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Allen D. Teter.
She is survived by a brother, Russell C. Teter Jr., of Laurytown, Weatherly; a sister, Helene Emerick, of New Jersey; two aunts; a nephew; three nieces; four grand-nephews; four grand-nieces; cousins.
Disposition took place in Indiana. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Contributions may be offered in memory of Louise to Trinity Church Endowment Fund, 22 Lafayette St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Local arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven, PA 18661. Russell C. Teter Jr., supervisor.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 19, 2019