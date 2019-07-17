|
Louise D. Teter, RN, 73, of Indianapolis, Ind., died March 26, 2019, in Indianapolis.
She was a daughter of Russell C. and Helen J. Bankes Teter.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc. 403 Berwick St. White Haven, PA 18661. Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com. Contributions may be offered in Louise's memory to Trinity Church Endowment Fund, 22 Lafayette St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Disposition took place in Indiana.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 17, 2019