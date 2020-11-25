Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-7350
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Diviaio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise E. Diviaio


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise E. Diviaio Obituary

Louise E. Diviaio, 98, formerly of New Ringgold, passed away Tuesday while a resident of Orwigsburg Center.

Born May 29, 1922, in New Ringgold, she was a daughter of the late Oscar and Mamie Miller Hill.

Louise was of the Lutheran faith. She worked for Sears in customer service for 30 years in Wilmington, Del.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Diviaio, along with two sons, Jerome Kistler and Donald Diviaio. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Myrtle Hill and Florence Meyers.

Louise is survived by her sister, Rosalie Kerschner, along with several nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

A memorial service with COVID-19 precautions will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Family and friends are welcome from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Private interment will be held in Frieden Cemetery, New Ringgold. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -