Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Mack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise E. Mack


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise E. Mack Obituary
Louise E. Mack, 90, of Valley View, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Center.

She was born Thursday, March 21, 1929, in Huntington Valley, a daughter of the late Joseph O'Brien and Florence Weinhardt O'Brien.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley View.

Louise was a lifelong Phillies fan, enjoyed watching Penn State football and dining out.

Her husband, Gustav Mack, passed away in 2004.

Louise had nine siblings.

She is survived by a son, Kenneth D. Mack and his wife, Jody, of Valley View; a grandson, Ryan K. Mack, of Lancaster; a granddaughter, Alison N. Mack, of Lititz; nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View. Burial will be made in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Valley View. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 153, Valley View, PA 17983. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -