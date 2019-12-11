|
|
Louise E. Mack, 90, of Valley View, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Center.
She was born Thursday, March 21, 1929, in Huntington Valley, a daughter of the late Joseph O'Brien and Florence Weinhardt O'Brien.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley View.
Louise was a lifelong Phillies fan, enjoyed watching Penn State football and dining out.
Her husband, Gustav Mack, passed away in 2004.
Louise had nine siblings.
She is survived by a son, Kenneth D. Mack and his wife, Jody, of Valley View; a grandson, Ryan K. Mack, of Lancaster; a granddaughter, Alison N. Mack, of Lititz; nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View. Burial will be made in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Valley View. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 153, Valley View, PA 17983. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 11, 2019