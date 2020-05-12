|
Louise L. Bradbury, 81, of Park Place, died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Eva (Hebert) Logan. She was a graduate of Little Flower Catholic School in Philadelphia. She had been employed as a bookkeeper for RC Cola in Philadelphia and last worked for and retired from City Shirt Factory. She was of the Catholic faith. Louise crocheted over 2,000 caps for newborns at the former Pottsville Hospital. She was a member of Mahanoy Township 150 Club.
Preceding her in death were two sisters, Mary Ann Eppinger and Catherine Keddie.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Daniel; three daughters, Mary Theresa Christal and her husband, Gary, of Hawaii, Kathleen Mendinsky, of Barnesville, and Elizabeth (Beth) Guldin and her husband, Greg, of Frackville; a sister, Eva Calhoun, of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Amanda Canavan, Danielle Guldin, Ashley Dix, Justene Frushon, Alicia Chyko, Lindsey Gadinski and Gregory Guldin; great-grandchildren, Justin, Marshall, Owen, Claire, Brady, Blake, Sadie and Reese; nieces and nephews; her feline fur baby, Buffy.
Following COVID-19/CDC guidelines, relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City. Contributions in her name to the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963, would be appreciated by the family. Louise's guest book can be signed electronically at www.jarrettfuneralhome.com.
