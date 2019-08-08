Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Peiffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise M. Peiffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise M. Peiffer Obituary
Louise M. Peiffer, 85, of Summit Station, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, at her daughter's residence.

Born in Saint Clair, on Nov. 26, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Mary Ellen (Shank) Moyer.

Louise was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School; and was formerly employed as a presser at local textile factories.

She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ Summer Hill, Auburn. Louise also belonged to the Schuylkill Haven Senior Citizens group.

She was the widow of William A. Peiffer, who passed away Feb. 20, 2012.

In addition to her husband, Louise was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, William J. Heffner Jr. As the last surviving member of her immediate family, she is also preceded in death by all of her siblings.

She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Heffner, Summit Station; son, Dennis Peiffer and wife, Joanne, Chattanooga, Tenn.; three grandchildren, William J. Heffner III, Ashley Heffner and Hannah Peiffer; one great-grandson, Matthew Krause.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ Summer Hill, Auburn, with Pastor Kenneth McDowell officiating. A viewing will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow the service at Summer Hill Cemetery, Auburn. At the family's request, donations in Louise's memory may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ Living Memorial Fund Auburn, 1235 Summer Hill Road, Auburn, PA 17922.To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now