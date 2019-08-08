|
Louise M. Peiffer, 85, of Summit Station, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, at her daughter's residence.
Born in Saint Clair, on Nov. 26, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Mary Ellen (Shank) Moyer.
Louise was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School; and was formerly employed as a presser at local textile factories.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ Summer Hill, Auburn. Louise also belonged to the Schuylkill Haven Senior Citizens group.
She was the widow of William A. Peiffer, who passed away Feb. 20, 2012.
In addition to her husband, Louise was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, William J. Heffner Jr. As the last surviving member of her immediate family, she is also preceded in death by all of her siblings.
She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Heffner, Summit Station; son, Dennis Peiffer and wife, Joanne, Chattanooga, Tenn.; three grandchildren, William J. Heffner III, Ashley Heffner and Hannah Peiffer; one great-grandson, Matthew Krause.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ Summer Hill, Auburn, with Pastor Kenneth McDowell officiating. A viewing will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow the service at Summer Hill Cemetery, Auburn. At the family's request, donations in Louise's memory may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ Living Memorial Fund Auburn, 1235 Summer Hill Road, Auburn, PA 17922.To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 8, 2019