|
|
Louise R. Wagner, 93, a lifelong resident of Frackville, passed away early Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side.
Born in Frackville, Jan. 11, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Jessie Hillhouse Kline.
She graduated from the former Frackville High School and the Ashland State Hospital School of Nursing. Louise worked as a nurse for over 30 years at the former Ashland State Hospital. She enjoyed and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Robert V. Wagner, in 1968; two sisters, Ellen Peterson and Elizabeth O'Neill; and a brother, Robert Kline.
She is survived by son, Robert G. Wagner, Lewistown Valley; daughter, Bonnie Morgan, Frackville; son, Laurence Wagner and wife, Karen, Frackville; grandchildren, Craig Wagner and Tara Hughes; great-grandchildren, Scott Wagner, Alec Bolinsky and Tristan Bolinsky; nieces and nephews.
Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Frackville. Donations can be made in Louise's name to Compassus Hospice, 1001 James Dr. Suite B-34, Leesport, PA 19533. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 3, 2019