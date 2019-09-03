Home

Gricoski Funeral Home
48 North Broad Mt. Avenue
Frackville, PA 17931
(570) 874-0197
Louise R. Wagner

Louise R. Wagner Obituary
Louise R. Wagner, 93, a lifelong resident of Frackville, passed away early Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side.

Born in Frackville, Jan. 11, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Jessie Hillhouse Kline.

She graduated from the former Frackville High School and the Ashland State Hospital School of Nursing. Louise worked as a nurse for over 30 years at the former Ashland State Hospital. She enjoyed and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Robert V. Wagner, in 1968; two sisters, Ellen Peterson and Elizabeth O'Neill; and a brother, Robert Kline.

She is survived by son, Robert G. Wagner, Lewistown Valley; daughter, Bonnie Morgan, Frackville; son, Laurence Wagner and wife, Karen, Frackville; grandchildren, Craig Wagner and Tara Hughes; great-grandchildren, Scott Wagner, Alec Bolinsky and Tristan Bolinsky; nieces and nephews.

Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Frackville. Donations can be made in Louise's name to Compassus Hospice, 1001 James Dr. Suite B-34, Leesport, PA 19533. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 3, 2019
