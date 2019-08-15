|
|
Lovel A. Welker, 80, of Lykens, formerly of Williamstown, passed away suddenly Monday evening at the Geisinger-Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill.
Born Jan. 11, 1939, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late David Neidlinger and Alma Hoffman Dunkelberger.
Lovel was a 1956 graduate of the former Williamstown High School. She was a member of the St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Reinerton, Order of the Eastern Star Inc., The Glen Chapter 425, Lykens and the Red Hat Society. She was a retired seamstress from JE Morgan Factory.
Lovel will be remembered for having a gentle soul and always with a smile. She enjoyed her get-togethers with the girls every Saturday to play games.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul "Topper" Welker, 2008, and a granddaughter, Justine Welker.
Surviving are her five children, Deborah DeToma (Tony), of Harrisburg, Kim Williard (Barry), of Lykens, Diana Baker (Ross), of Muir, David Welker (Vicky), of Harrisburg, and Kristen Picola (Jeff), of Williamstown; one brother, David Neidlinger (Cheryl), of Williamstown; 11 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; seven great-grandsons; nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside services being held at noon Saturday, Aug. 17, from the Fairview Cemetery, Williamstown, with Pastor Annette Shutt. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Wiconisco Street, Tower City, PA 17980 or PA s Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. The Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guestbook,visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
