Lovina T. Hahn

Lovina T. Hahn Obituary
Lovina T. Hahn, 87, formerly of Cressona, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg, where she had been a resident.

Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Merle and Evelyn (Knittle) Thompson.

She was the widow of Frederick S. Hahn, who preceded her in death Feb. 18, 2014.

Lovina is survived by two daughters, Regina Shappell and her partner, Leon Klipple, of Nazareth, and Debbie Moser and husband, Ronald, of Pottsville; stepsister, Lori Bondura and her husband, Michael, of Virginia; two grandchildren, Jared and Lacey Bainbridge; one great-granddaughter, Ava Bainbridge.

A private graveside service will be held at the family's convenience at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
