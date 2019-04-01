Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille A. Molochnick. View Sign





Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Christine Mickey.



She was a graduate of Minersville High School.



She worked in the local grocery industry and was known for her pierogies and halupkies.



She was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Minersville and was a member of the Sodality.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew, in 2000; a son, Thomas; a sister, Virginia Zelusky



Lucille is survived by a daughter, Christine Segal and her husband, Adam, Fairfax, Va.; a son, Andrew Molochnick and his wife, Samantha, Bensalem; three grandchildren, Aaron Segal, Fairfax and Benjamin and Olivia Molochnick, both of Bensalem; two brothers, Michel Mickey, Lehighton and George Mickey, Shalimar, Fla.; nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 415 Front St., Minersville. The Rev. Paul Makar will officiate. Relative and friends can call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Llewellyn. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer remembrances of Lucille be in the form of contributions to either the St. Nicholas Church Memorial Fund or the American Diabetes Foundation. Contributions will be accepted at the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Lucille's memory, visit us at



328 Sunbury St

Minersville , PA 17954

