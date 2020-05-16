Home

Lucille M. Katilas


1936 - 2020
Lucille M. Katilas Obituary
Lucille M. Katilas, 83, of Frackville, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born Aug. 8, 1936, in Tower City, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Hilda (Houtz) Phillips.

Lucille was a member of First United Methodist Church, Frackville, and Frackville Senior Citizens.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Katilas; two brothers, Edward and Delmar Phillips.

Surviving are two daughters, Jean Franklin and her companion, David Longenberger, of Mahanoy City, and Debra Weikel, of Shenandoah; one son, Joseph Katilas and his companion, Nancy Frantz, of Frackville; seven grandchildren, Denna, Kimberly, Renee, Tanya, Jarrett, Kayla and Selena; 17 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Delphine Burda, of Frackville, Janice Overman, of Woodridge, Va., and Beverly Thomas; nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 23 S. Balliet St., Frackville, PA 17931. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 16, 2020
