Born in Valley View, March 30, 1928, she was a daughter of the late James and Bessie Schwalm Lubold.



She was a graduate of the former Hegins Township High School, Class of 1945.



Lucille was a member of Barry Salem United Methodist Church, Weishample, where she was president of the church's missionary group, and also a member of the Weishample Grange Hall.



Preceding her in death was her husband, Lester H. Ludwig, passing in July 2015; a son, Donald, passing in 1971; and a grandson, passing in 1991.



She is survived by her sons, Steve Ludwig and his wife, Patsy, Weishample, Tom Ludwig and his wife, Donna, Weishample, and Ken Ludwig, Ephrata; daughters, Marie, wife of Ted Reinoehl, Weishample, Cathy Ludwig, Weishample, Alice, wife of Kevin Scheib, Weishample; brother, Melvin Lubold and his wife, Loretta, Harrisburg; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Barry Salem Methodist Church. Officiating will be Chaplin Rodney Weaver and the Rev. W. Keith Rockwell, pastor. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Barry Salem United Methodist Church Missionary Fund, 844 Deep Creek Road, Ashland, PA 17921, or Compass Hospice Palliative Care, 1001 James Drive, Suite B-34, Leesport, PA 19533. Visit



