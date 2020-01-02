|
|
Lucille "Lucy" (Connor) Maloney, 89, of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at her residence.
Born April 29, 1930, in Connerton, she was a daughter of the late William Vincent and Margaret (Moran) Connor.
Lucy was a 1947 graduate of the former Butler Township High School. She then continued her education in cosmetology and, upon being licensed, worked in the Harrisburg area in her early life. Above all and for the greatest part of her life, she was a homemaker.
She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly Annunciation BVM Church. Lucy was a kind, loving and gentle mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all. She took great pleasure in listening to the music of Daniel O'Donnell.
Surviving are two sons, Joseph R. Maloney Jr. and his wife, Sheryl, of Frackville, and John J. Maloney, of Shenandoah; one daughter, Mary Velousky, of Shenandoah; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Joseph, Angelina and Alicia; one great-granddaughter, Dianna; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Preceding her in death in addition to her parents were her husband, Joseph R. Maloney Sr., on Jan. 31, 1982; her daughter, Margaret "Margie" Maloney, on March 10, 2016; four brothers, John and William Connor and two infant brothers at birth.
Funeral services will be held at 9:45 a.m. Monday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. A Mass of Christian Burial will then be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Divine Mercy Church, 232 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will follow in Annunciation BVM Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A viewing will be held from 8 until 9:45 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 2, 2020