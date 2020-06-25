|
|
Lucky Mulqueen, of Capitan, N.M., home of Smokey the Bear, moved on to better hunting and fishing grounds June 17, 2020.
He was a Nativity BVM High School graduate and also attended The University of Scranton. Duty with the Army included M.P. training, Airborne and Special Forces, with tours in Vietnam from 1963 to 1967.
Lucky was a well-traveled man - from messenger work in New York in iron worker on the Hawaii stadium with many stops across our country.
In 1975, he settled in Ruidoso, N.M., where he met and married Christine Hendricks.
He founded Las Piedras Boxing Club, member of Big Brothers, owner of Sun Valley Sanitation and Pro Service Sharpening.
Lucky spent his youth at St. Francis Orphanage in Orwigsburg, where he was raised and educated by the good nuns of St. Francis. He grew to love farming and hunting with his buddy, "Duke."
Dr. Joseph H. Hobbs and Mrs. Ruth M. Hobbs welcomed Lucky into their foster home, which was a true blessing.
Lucky is survived by his wife, Chris; daughter, Natasha and husband, Rick; sisters, Barbara, Lesle, Diane, Noreen and Jenny; brothers, Pat, Harry and Mike; Maggie, the golden retriever.
Lucky was predeceased by Dr. Joseph H. Hobbs, Mrs. Ruth M. Hobbs and brother, Tom.
Ceremonies will be private. Remembrances in Lucky's name to charities of choice.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 25, 2020