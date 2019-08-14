|
Lucy Ann Wolfe, 57, of Saint Clair, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born in Pottsville, Jan. 31, 1962, she was a daughter of the late Anna (Gilroy) Veach and Robert Slater.
Lucy took care of mentally and physically impaired adults at the Community Service Group in Frackville.
She was a member of Foursquare Gospel Church in Pottsville and a former member of First United Methodist Church in William Penn. Lucy loved to go to the ocean and the beach, especially Ocean City, Md.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Marty Veach.
Lucy is survived by her husband of 19 years, Robert E. Wolfe; two sons, Rick and Randy Taylor; a daughter, Crystal Wolfe; stepchildren, Cassie and Jessica Wolfe and Dawn Collins; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Mike and Bob Veach; three sisters, Betty Swantek, Leona Novatka and Debbie Kaplafka; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home in Port Carbon, with Pastor David Poissant officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately at Odd Fellows Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lucy's husband, Robert, 44 S. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970.Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
