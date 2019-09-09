|
Lucy M. Klinger, 76, of Tremont, passed away Sunday, July 21, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born March 14, 1943, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Carmine and Alice Monti Natale.
Lucy worked as a waitress. She was a devoted mother to her daughter, Barbara, for 53 years and very proud of her son John's service in the Army. She cared deeply for her family and took pride in providing for others. She touched many lives and will be forever in the hearts of her family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, John Klinger Sr.; five sisters, Stiffanie Kutz, Carmela Graeff, Fiora Clark, Frances Schwalm and Barbara Natale; six brothers, Frank Natale, Robert Natale, James Natale, Domenick Natale, Joseph Natale and Nicholas Natale.
Surviving are her son, John and his wife, Jennifer Klinger, daughter, Barbara Klinger, all of Felda, Fla.; one sister, Mary Guidas, of Pine Grove; one brother, Anthony Natale, of Summit Station.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a visitation from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be held in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Tremont, at the convenience of the family. You may send condolences to the family online at our website at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
