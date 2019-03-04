Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luther F. Werner. View Sign





Luther was born in Pottsville, on Dec. 11, 1945, a son of the late Floyd F. and Edna Reber Werner.



He was the widower of Darlene S. Hess Werner. He is survived by his life partner, Lynn Van Duyne.



Luther was a Blue Mountain graduate, Class of 1963, and was previously employed by Exide Battery, Hamburg, and East Penn Manufacturing, Topton.



Luther is also survived by his son, Scott Werner, husband of Maria, Orwigsburg; his daughter, Stacy Oswald, Danville, and by grandchildren, Kevin and Laura Werner, Orwigsburg.



There will be no services. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Orwigsburg, is honored to have served the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901.



