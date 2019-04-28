Luther W. "Dutter" Kershner, 72, of Spruce Street, Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Pine Grove Township.
Born April 1, 1947, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Luther Sr. and Marjorie Wenrich Kershner and stepson of the late Laverne Seltzer Kershner.
He was a 1965 graduate of Pine Grove High School and was a member of St. Paul's UCC, Ravine.
He was in the PA Army National Guard and Reserves having served with Co B 228th Supply and Transport Battalion.
"Dutter" worked as an extruder operator for Honeywell in Mar Lin.
He was a member of Pine Grove Community Ambulance for 20 years, Ravine Fire Company and Little Marsh Hunting Club.
Surviving are a son, Michael and wife, Marlo Kershner, of Pine Grove; two granddaughters, Cassie Kershner and fiancé, Dakota Deaven, of Schuylkill Haven, and Casey Kershner, of Pine Grove; companion, Susan Miller, of Pine Grove.
All services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Paul's UCC Cemetery, Ravine. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to either the Golden Acres Rescue, 14 Pine Meadow Drive, Pine Grove, Pa. 17963; Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332 Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, or Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233 Pottsville, PA 17901 in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 28, 2019