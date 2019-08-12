|
|
Lyle Harold "Skip" Laubenstine, 83, of Wayne Township, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, at home.
Born in Wayne Township, March 6, 1936, he was a son of the late Harold and Ruth (Hain) Laubenstine.
He was the loving husband of Irene Grissett Laubenstine. The couple would have celebrated 62 years of marriage on Aug. 21.
Skip was a graduate of Cressona High School, Class of 1954.
He served honorably in the Marines from 1954 to 1957, ranking as sergeant.
Skip was the owner and operator of L&L Construction.
He was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Friedensburg, where he had served on the church council.
Skip was a life member of the Friedensburg Fish & Game. He also belonged to Dixie Run Hunting Camp, Cressona American Legion and Pine Grove VFW.
Skip was a former Wayne Township supervisor, and had served on the Planning Commission.
In addition to his parents, Skip was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Laubenstine.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Bruce L. Laubenstine, Schuylkill Haven, and Brent L. Laubenstine, Wellsboro; a daughter, Kim Bracey, Pine Grove; three grandchildren, Jonathan Laubenstine, Hershey, Brock Laubenstine, Schuylkill Haven, and Tori Laubenstine, attending NYU, New York; two sisters, Ardeth Kull, Pottsville, and Jean Bittle, Harrisburg; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Friedensburg, with Pastor Peggy Sue Pfeffer officiating. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Interment with military honors will follow the service at St. John's Union Cemetery, Friedensburg. At the family's request, donations in Skip's memory may be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 86, Friedensburg, PA 17933. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 12, 2019