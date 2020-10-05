Home

Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Lynda Duffy
Lynda S. Duffy

Lynda S. Duffy

Lynda S. (Letko) Duffy, 66, of Neffs, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in her home.

She was the wife of Sean Duffy, whom she married Oct. 15, 1978. Born Sept. 6, 1954, in Minersville, Lynda was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Josephine H. (Dallago) Letko.

She received her B.A. in psychology from Villanova University in 1976. Lynda thoroughly and devotedly loved her neighbors and the entire North Whitehall Township community.

She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald V. Letko.

In addition to her loving husband, Sean, she is survived by son, John A. Duffy and his wife, Mariel, of Atlantic Beach, Fla.; daughter, Suzanne M. Romanchak and her husband, John, of Grasonville, Md.; her loving and constant companion, Lillie; brother, Joseph A. Letko and his wife, Virgina, of Russell; sister, Mary Ellen DiRenzo and her husband, Michael, of Pottsville; cousin, Debbie Dallago, of Wyomissing.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Lynda's life will be convened at a later date. Invitations to follow. Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Schnecksville, is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 5, 2020
