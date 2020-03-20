|
Lyndsi Marie Moyer, 25, of Hegins, passed away Monday, March 16, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Oct. 1, 1994, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Mary (Haas) Heffelfinger and Theodore Moyer II, both of Schuylkill Haven.
Lyndsi graduated in 2013.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Ronald Haas; paternal grandparents, Theodore and Helen Moyer; a cousin, Aaron Grube.
In addition to her parents, Lyndsi is survived by her brother, Theodore Moyer III and companion, Shayna Hilbert, Saint Clair; maternal grandmother, Theresa Haas, Cressona; maternal uncles, Timothy Haas, Cumbola, and James Haas and wife, Trish, Cressona; paternal aunts, Susan Callaghan and husband, Michael, and Diane Jones and husband, Bob. Lyndsi is also survived by cousins, Shane Moyer, Tyler, Samantha, Victoria and Dylan Haas and Tyler Grube and his wife, Anne, and their daughters; her step-grandmother, Patricia Haas, Cressona; great-aunts, including Geraldine "Sunshine" Kupetz; great-uncles; her beloved pet rabbit, Thumper.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.
