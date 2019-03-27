Lynly Carol Crowe, 55, of Summit Station, passed away Thursday, March 21, at her residence.
|
Born in Point Pleasant, N.J., June 25, 1963, she was a daughter of Stanley Whitley, of Molino, and the late Carolyn Lee Taylor Whitley.
In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Laura Whitley; and her three dogs, Floyd, Buddy and Dexter.
She was the wife of William John Crowe.
Lynly was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Summer Hill, Auburn. She also belonged to Trout Unlimited and the NRA Hunting Club.
She worked as a lift operator at Americo, Fleetwood. Lynly also owned and operated Crowe's Transportation for more than 10 years.
In addition to her father and husband, she is survived by two sons, Anthony and Alan Shave; two grandsons, Bruno and Clark Shave.
Services and interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. Family request donations in Lynly's memory to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, or Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233 Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 27, 2019