Lynn D. Klinger, 68, of Orwigsburg Center, formerly of Valley View, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Orwigsburg.
He was born Wednesday, April 11, 1951, in Pottsville, a son of the late Arthur E. Klinger and the late Mildred A. Schwartz Klinger.
He was a 1969 graduate of Tri-Valley High School.
Lynn had worked at Johnson and Baillee Shoe Co., Muskin Shoe Co., Hollingers and Light Artistry.
He was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View, where he served as usher.
He was also a member of Tri-Valley JC's and the former Valley View Fire Company. Lynn was the honorable mayor of Orwigsburg Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Lynnette Klinger.
He is survived by two brothers, Stephen M. Klinger and his wife, Beverly, of Valley View, and Karl E. Klinger of Allentown; two nephews, Jason L. Klinger and Adam J. Klinger, both of Allentown; two nieces, Danielle E. Klinger-Grumbine, of Harrisburg, and Erika S. Thomas, of Nutley, N.J.; a great-nephew, Benjamin L. Grumbine.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Duane Bardo officiating. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Andrew's Cemetery, Valley View. Memorial contributions can be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
