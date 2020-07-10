|
Lynn Marie Shukausky, 55, of Gilberton, passed away at Lehigh Valley, Good Samaritan Hospital on June 18, 2020, from a prolonged illness.
Born June 24, 1965, in Binghimton, N.Y., she was a daughter of Francis M. Shukausky and his wife, Mary Ann (Berger) Shukausky, of Ashland.
While in high school, Lynn was a volunteer candy striper for four years. She graduated from North Schuylkill High School in 1983. She graduated from lab school at Ashland State General Hospital in 1985. Lynn worked as a lab technician in many hospitals. She worked at Louis Gale Hospital, Roanoke, Va. She became a lab supervisor. Because of her illness, she had to retire.
Lynn was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary A. and John Berger and Ann Shukausky.
She is survived by two brothers, Francis J. and his wife and Leonard Shukausky, of Allentown; a niece; two nephews, Francis J., of Berwick, and Michael J., of Los Angeles, Calif.; cousins and two companion dogs.
Burial service will be private at the convenience of her family.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 10, 2020