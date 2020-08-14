Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for M. Madenfort
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Jane Madenfort

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Jane Madenfort Obituary

M. Jane Madenfort, 88, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, at her residence.

Born July 6, 1932, in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Viola (Hartzell) and Albert Evans.

She was the widow of James Madenfort, who passed away in 2017.

Jane was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School and East Stroudsburg University. She worked as a teacher before becoming a homemaker. She was a member of First United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven.

She is survived by four sons, Mark, of Boca Raton, Matthew, of Auburn, Mitchell, of Auburn, and Michael, husband of Michele, of Hockessin, Del. She is also survived by a grandson, Taylor, and brother, James Ruth, of Anaheim, Calif.

Service details will be announced at a later date. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -