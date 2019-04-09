Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. Jayne Lucas. View Sign

M. Jayne Lucas, 64, of Scranton, passed away Friday, April 5, at her residence.



Jayne was born in Mahanoy City, Aug. 7, 1954, a daughter of Mary Jane Davies Lucas, of Mahanoy City, and the late Victor J. Lucas.



She graduated from Marian High School, Class of 1972. While in high school, she worked at St. Canicus Parish in Mahanoy City as an organist.



Jayne later graduated from Marywood College with a bachelor's in music education in 1976.



She taught at St. Thomas More after college.



Jayne has a master's in liturgy from Marywood College, and worked at Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Scranton as principal organist.



She was an adjunct professor in music at Marywood College and music in the Stroudsburg School District and the North Schuylkill School District for a short time. She continued her affiliation with North Schuylkill as music co-director for the North Schuylkill Theatre Arts Program for over 20 years.



Jayne worked at St. Joseph's Church in Minooka for several years while pursuing her doctoral studies at The Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C., in both liturgy and music theory.



She began her career at The University of Scranton in 2002 as director of liturgical music, which was later expanded to include director of liturgy, as well leaving her the title of director of liturgy and liturgical music, where she worked until the time of her death.



Jayne had a long and varied career as a premiere organist. Jayne loved to travel and was blessed to be able to perform on some of the best organs throughout Europe. She also was a substitute organist at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City. Jayne was scheduled to begin working at Old St. Peter's Church in New York City when the 9/11/01 terrorist attacks happened. She was not able to continue with that career as the church was no longer able to sustain new staff. However, she was invited back to Old St. Peter's Church on several occasions, most notably the one year anniversary of 9/11, to play the organ for the many Masses that occurred to mark that event.



Through her many years at the University of Scranton, Jayne has touched many students' lives through her energy, buoyant personality, spiritual guidance and the special gift of music and liturgy. She also had a great influence on the lives of the many high school students she worked with through the North Schuylkill Theatre Arts Program, helping them realize the musical potential each of them had inside. Her work with that program helped to produce some outstanding Broadway productions and to earn several theatrical awards. Jayne is appreciated by so many students, staff and the many people she touched throughout her life. Jayne was always up for a party. She enjoyed her life to the fullest and made sure that anyone near her came along for the ride. Being from the coal region, Jayne enjoyed making boilo and shared it and its recipe with many special friends.



Jayne loved her family with her whole heart and that love was shared for her hometown of Mahanoy City. She will be greatly missed by her family and a multitude of friends.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Vicky, and her father, Victor.



She is survived by her mother, Mary Jane Lucas; faithful companion and caretaker, Joanne Judge; brother, James (Virginia), Downingtown; sister, Christine Davis (Bill), Mahanoy City; brother, Harry Lucas, Mahanoy City; brother, Michael Lucas, Barnesville; beloved nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at St. Patrick Church, Mahantongo Street, Pottsville, with Father Rick Malloy S.J. officiating. There will be no calling hours at the church. Calling hours in Scranton will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Madonna Della Strada Chapel, on Monroe Avenue, at the University of Scranton and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City. Interment will follow at St. Canicus Cemetery, Mahanoy City. In lieu of flowers, Jayne's family asks that you consider making a donation in Jayne's memory to either Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or The University of Scranton, c/o University Advancement, 800 Linden St., Scranton, PA 18510. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

M. Jayne Lucas, 64, of Scranton, passed away Friday, April 5, at her residence.Jayne was born in Mahanoy City, Aug. 7, 1954, a daughter of Mary Jane Davies Lucas, of Mahanoy City, and the late Victor J. Lucas.She graduated from Marian High School, Class of 1972. While in high school, she worked at St. Canicus Parish in Mahanoy City as an organist.Jayne later graduated from Marywood College with a bachelor's in music education in 1976.She taught at St. Thomas More after college.Jayne has a master's in liturgy from Marywood College, and worked at Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Scranton as principal organist.She was an adjunct professor in music at Marywood College and music in the Stroudsburg School District and the North Schuylkill School District for a short time. She continued her affiliation with North Schuylkill as music co-director for the North Schuylkill Theatre Arts Program for over 20 years.Jayne worked at St. Joseph's Church in Minooka for several years while pursuing her doctoral studies at The Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C., in both liturgy and music theory.She began her career at The University of Scranton in 2002 as director of liturgical music, which was later expanded to include director of liturgy, as well leaving her the title of director of liturgy and liturgical music, where she worked until the time of her death.Jayne had a long and varied career as a premiere organist. Jayne loved to travel and was blessed to be able to perform on some of the best organs throughout Europe. She also was a substitute organist at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City. Jayne was scheduled to begin working at Old St. Peter's Church in New York City when the 9/11/01 terrorist attacks happened. She was not able to continue with that career as the church was no longer able to sustain new staff. However, she was invited back to Old St. Peter's Church on several occasions, most notably the one year anniversary of 9/11, to play the organ for the many Masses that occurred to mark that event.Through her many years at the University of Scranton, Jayne has touched many students' lives through her energy, buoyant personality, spiritual guidance and the special gift of music and liturgy. She also had a great influence on the lives of the many high school students she worked with through the North Schuylkill Theatre Arts Program, helping them realize the musical potential each of them had inside. Her work with that program helped to produce some outstanding Broadway productions and to earn several theatrical awards. Jayne is appreciated by so many students, staff and the many people she touched throughout her life. Jayne was always up for a party. She enjoyed her life to the fullest and made sure that anyone near her came along for the ride. Being from the coal region, Jayne enjoyed making boilo and shared it and its recipe with many special friends.Jayne loved her family with her whole heart and that love was shared for her hometown of Mahanoy City. She will be greatly missed by her family and a multitude of friends.She was preceded in death by her brother, Vicky, and her father, Victor.She is survived by her mother, Mary Jane Lucas; faithful companion and caretaker, Joanne Judge; brother, James (Virginia), Downingtown; sister, Christine Davis (Bill), Mahanoy City; brother, Harry Lucas, Mahanoy City; brother, Michael Lucas, Barnesville; beloved nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at St. Patrick Church, Mahantongo Street, Pottsville, with Father Rick Malloy S.J. officiating. There will be no calling hours at the church. Calling hours in Scranton will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Madonna Della Strada Chapel, on Monroe Avenue, at the University of Scranton and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City. Interment will follow at St. Canicus Cemetery, Mahanoy City. In lieu of flowers, Jayne's family asks that you consider making a donation in Jayne's memory to either Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or The University of Scranton, c/o University Advancement, 800 Linden St., Scranton, PA 18510. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close