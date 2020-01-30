Home

Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
M. Jean Luckenbill

M. Jean Luckenbill Obituary
M. Jean Luckenbill, 94, of Orwigsburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Seton Manor.

Born Aug. 16, 1925, in Schuylkill Haven, she was a daughter of the late Mary (Lengle) and Carl Shoener.

She was the widow of Stanley M. Luckenbill Sr., who passed away in 2011.

She was a member of Bethesda Evangelical Congregational Church, of Reedsville

Jean was formerly employed by Ethel Maid and Argo. After retirement, she worked for R&J as a van driver.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sandra Jean, and sister, Betty Staller.

Jean is survived by sons, Stanley "Snook" Luckenbill Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Whitehall, Randy Luckenbill and his wife, Wendy, of Schuylkill Haven, and Todd Luckenbill, of Pensacola, Fla.; grandchildren, Traci Falco, Rodd Luckenbill, Kristin Stroming, Shannon Luckenbill, Brittany Luckenbill, Hunter Luckenbill, Troy Luckenbill, Brian Luckenbill and Jordan Joyce; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Karleen Harmon, wife of Jay, State College.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Bethesda EC Church, Reedsville, with the Rev. Mark Brooks officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church. Family requests donations to Bethesda EC Church, Reedsville, 155 Reedsville Way, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Interment will follow at Reedsville Cemetery, Wayne Township. Condolences may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
