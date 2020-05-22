Home

Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home
1133 Ridge Road
Klingerstown, PA 17941
570-648-0681
Mabel H. "Mem" Starr

Mabel H. "Mem" Starr Obituary
Mabel H. "Mem" Starr, 97, formerly of Klingerstown and Georgetown Heights Apartments, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Premier at Susquehanna Village, Millersburg, where she had been a resident since 2017.

Mabel was born March 20, 1923, in Pitman, a daughter of the late Lizzie (Rebuck) and Victor Y. Reiner.

She attended Pine Park High School and worked in several local garment factories, Muskin Shoe Factory and Mandata Poultry.

She was a member of Salem Church of Rough and Ready, Klingerstown.

Mabel's family was the most important aspect of her life. She enjoyed cooking family meals, gardening, canning, playing cards and quilting.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell W. Starr, who passed away Dec. 7, 1994; two daughters, Marie Miller and Beverly Wedde; two sisters, Katie Reiner and Ruby Mullen; four brothers Charles, Daniel, Harry and John Reiner; her companion, Clarence (Quelly) Brosious.

Mabel is survived by a son, Dennis, husband of Cindy Starr, of Fearnot; daughter, Christine, wife of James Gessner, of Leck Kill; eight grandchildren, Randyl Wedde, Stephen Miller, Barbara Huntsinger, LaRee Hoffman, Troy Starr, Peggy Snyder, Curtis and Benjamin Gessner; eight great-grandchildren, Kirby Huntsinger, Joel Miller, Kari King, Morganne Starr, Tyler Starr, Hilary Snyder, Sara Hoffman and Darryl Crouthermel; eight great-great-grandchildren, Julia and Brennan Huntsinger, Carson and Caroline King, Willow and Briar Miller, Violet and Iris Crouthermel; nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held when such gatherings are permissible. The family wishes to thank her special nurse, April Kroh, and the caregivers of Premier at Susquehanna Village, Millersburg, for their care and support over the past three years. Memorial contributions can be made to Salem Church of Rough and Ready Memorial Fund, 1128 Ridge Road, Klingerstown, PA 17941. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 22, 2020
