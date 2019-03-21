Mabel V. Umbenhauer, 96, of Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Dec. 23, 1922, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Cleveland and Elizabeth Zerbe Zerbe.
Mabel was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Pine Grove.
She worked as a seamstress for Canoe.
Mabel loved her family and loved spending time with them.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Allen "Fat" Umbenhauer, on June 5, 2003; two sons, Robert Umbenhauer and Allen Umbenhauer Jr.; six sisters, Dorothy Nagle, Carrie Zimmerman, Thelma Hubler, Emma Kohr, Clara Schierer and Irene Anspach; four brothers, Robert Zerbe, Cleveland "Batch" Zerbe, Harry Zerbe and Melvin Fidler.
Surviving are two daughters, Lorraine Shelters and Alice Aungst, a son, Eugene "Utch" Umbenhauer, all of Pine Grove; four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305, in her memory. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 21, 2019