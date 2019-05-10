Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mackenzie Mae Garber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mackenzie Mae Garber, 3, of Shamokin, formerly of Elizabethville, passed away tragically Wednesday morning from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Shamokin.



Mackenzie was born in Harrisburg on June 25, 2015, a daughter of Zachary Garber, Halifax, and Ann Travitz, Shamokin.



Mackenzie was baptized in the Catholic faith.



She attended the head start program at Shamokin School District.



She enjoyed being outside, where she could be found jumping on her trampoline, playing with her balls, baby dolls and blowing bubbles. She loved the color pink. Mackenzie will be remembered as always smiling and being happy.



She was predeceased by her maternal great-grandparents, Linda Travitz, 2018, and Allen Travitz, who also passed away in the accident.



Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her brother, Jacob Garber, Shamokin; maternal grandmother, Patty Reeder, Millersburg; paternal grandparents, Harry and April James, of Elizabethville; paternal great-grandparents, Deacon George and Brenda Garber, Elizabethville; aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, from Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Williamstown, with the Rev. Michael Opoki and her great-grandfather, Deacon George Garber, as celebrants. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. The Dimon Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements.



