Madeline "Madge" Kerrigan, well-known Pottsville resident, passed away peacefully Saturday evening at her residence.



Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Margaret Bonin Kotch.



She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Pottsville.



Madge was a graduate of Frackville High School and Cedar Crest College, Allentown. She was a member of the board of directors of Pottsville Hospital and past president of Eastern Region and State, Pennsylvania Association of Hospital Auxiliaries, Schuylkill County Board of Assistance, Schuylkill County Society for Crippled Children, Schuylkill Country Club and former Pottsville Club, Frackville Elks 1533 Auxiliary, Pottsville Current Events and the Pottsville Hospital Home Health Board.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Paul F. Kerrigan, in 2000 and her sister, Ione Geier.



Madge is survived by her daughter, April, wife of Edward Wytovich, Ashland, her foster daughters, Christina Norwich, N.C., and Dana, wife of Bill Vink, West Chester; her grandchildren, Stephanie, wife of Jason Potter, Christen, wife of Tony Lutkus, Sarah Wytovich, Mary Kate, Paul, Jack and William Vink, Erin Polen, Clarissa Norwich and Joshua and his wife, Jocelyn Norwich; great-grandchildren, Swayzee Norwich, Will Potter and Madeline Cooney; nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Pottsville, with Monsignor Edward J. O'Connor, pastor, as the celebrant. Entombment will follow Mass at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Friday at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home, 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in Madeline's name, to the . Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 23, 2019