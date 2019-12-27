|
Madeline L. McGee, 67, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Lehigh Valley Medical Center, Allentown.
Born in Pottsville, Feb. 26, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Melvin and Margaret (Gradwell) McGee.
She was a 1970 graduate of Pottsville Area High School. Madeline received her associate letter in Arts & Sciences from Penn State in 1979 and graduated from Albright College with a B.S. in Nursing and Spanish in 1988.
She had been employed as a registered nurse at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Madeline was an active and faithful member of First United Methodist Church, Pottsville. She served as church librarian, the children's church teacher, Christ Servant minister and was a member of the church bowling team and the visitation ministry. Madeline was an avid Eagles, Phillies and Penn State fan.
She is survived by a sister, Darlene A. Miles, widow of John, of Schuylkill Haven; nephew, Dennis Miles and wife, Heather, of Mechanicsburg; a great-nephew, Jake Miles.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at First United Methodist Church, Pottsville, with the Rev. John Wallace officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. At Madeline's request, donations in her memory may be forwarded to First United Methodist Church, 330 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
