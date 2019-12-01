|
|
Madeline T. McGovern, 100, of Pottsville, died Friday at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
She was born May 18, 1919, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late James A. and Catherine Nieder Bean.
She worked for the former W.T. Grant 5 and Dime, Sun Ray Drug Store and H.L. Green, all of Pottsville.
Madeline was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James P. "Hap" McGovern, on April 12, 1990; a grandson, the Rev. Joseph F. Reilly, on Sept. 30, 2012; a son-in-law, Francis J. Reilly, on Feb. 22, 2019; a brother, James A. Bean; two sisters, Anna McGee and Carolyn Alligers.
Surviving are her daughter, Barbara A. Reilly; two granddaughters, Trish Reilly, and Lisa Brennan and her husband, Scott; great-granddaughter, Meghan Glessner; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions be made to St. Joseph Center for Special Learning, 2075 W. Norwegian St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Madeline's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 1, 2019