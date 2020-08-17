Home

Madelyn Louise Maurer

Madelyn Louise Maurer Obituary

Madelyn Louise Maurer, 18 months, Frackville, passed away peacefully Saturday evening at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with her family at her side.

Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Joshua and Brooke Nicole Wolfe Maurer, Frackville.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandmother, Shirley Wolfe, and paternal great-grandmother, Betty Guziewicz, and her great-aunt, Peggy Reed.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Charlotte Maurer, Frackville; her paternal grandparents, Dave and Phyllis Maurer, Girardville; maternal grandparents, Ron and Trisha Wolfe, Ashland; maternal great-grandparents, Dan and Bonnie Sisko, Ashland; maternal great-great-grandfather, Charles Wolfe, Hegins; aunts and uncles.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of Geisinger Medical Center for their loving care of Mighty Madelyn.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville. Private funeral services will be held for the immediate family at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Girardville, Timothy M. Sullivan, supervisor, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 17, 2020
