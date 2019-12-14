|
|
Madelyn S. Creveling, 101, of St. Petersburg, Fla., died Sept. 7, 2019.
She was born in Tremont, and has been a Florida resident since 1967. Madelyn was a daughter of Dr. J. William and Evelyn Schultz.
She was a graduate of The Women's College of the University of North Carolina. Relatives operated the Schultz Family Drug Store in Tremont for many years.
Madelyn is predeceased by her husband, Samuel Bowman "Bow" Creveling.
Survivors include a son, Alan Creveling (Hazel); daughter, Marilyn Wright (Randolph); grandson, Rob Reed (Juliette); great-grandchild, Kylie Reed.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 6 W. Main St., Tremont, PA 17981.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 14, 2019