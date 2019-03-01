Mae A. Mattern, 91, of Valley View, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Premier at Susquehanna Village, Millersburg.
She was born on Thursday, May 5, 1927, in Dornsife, a daughter of the late Gurney Martz and the late Vera Klinger Martz.
She was a graduate of the former Berrysburg High School and attended Thompson School of Business, Harrisburg.
She was a member of Tri-Valley Bible Church, Valley View.
Mae enjoyed sewing, motorcycle riding, search and find puzzles and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dennis L. Mattern; two brothers, Harlan Martz and Carl Martz.
She is survived by her husband, William H. Mattern, to whom she was married for 69 years; a daughter, Linda C. Klinger and her husband, Dale, of Valley View; three grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Blanche Harner, of Sacramento; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Dennis O'Brien officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be made in St. Andrew's United Methodist Cemetery, Sacramento. Memorial contributions can be made to Tri-Valley Bible Church, P.O. Box 4, Sacramento, PA 17968. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 1, 2019